Black Business: Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes

Cole Jones is the owner and baker of Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes. Cole has spent the last decade teaching, coaching, and mentoring leaders across the U.S. in food service. The pandemic brought about major changes to Cole’s life. He found himself taking in his Grandmother. Cole’s grandmother was a phenomenal baker, using recipes that were passed down from generation to generation. At 90 years old she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Cole challenged himself to pick up her whisk and bake. Cole’s Custom Cheesecakes was created and operates in honor of her. They offer homemade desserts for all to enjoy. Specializing in Cheesecakes, Custom Cheesecake Cakes, Mini Cheesecakes, and more. Experience the decadence. Check out the website.

https://colescustomcheesecakes.com/ (817)993-9147 or email: cole@colescustomcheesecakes.com

