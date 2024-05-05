Black Business: Frios Gourmet Pops

Frios is the expert in gourmet popsicles and ice cream catering in Allen, Dallas, Plano, and surrounding cities. Their delightful desserts bring happiness and nostalgia to any event. They cater and deliver to neighborhood gatherings, birthdays, festivals, school fundraisers, and more. They promise to make corporate events fun too. Frios offers insanely delicious frozen desserts that everyone will enjoy. Each pop is lovingly made and prepackaged for a no-mess celebration.

Open until 10:00 pm. 1-972-787-1736 Dallas@friospops.com, Frios Dallas, 2807 Allen St. Suite 2162, Dallas.