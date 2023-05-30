Black Business: HiRuna Designs

HiRuna Designs is a Black-owned Caribbean-inspired business. Their mission is uncomplicated: to create thoughtful yet impactful skincare inspired by the islands of St. Vincent and The Grenadines. Their bath and body products are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and handmade. They handcraft and package each product in their Little Elm, Texas studio, using sustainable, clean, and certified cruelty-free ingredients. Shop their oils, body butter, sugar scrubs, soaps, bath bombs, and more. Order online with free regional shipping.

Website: https://www.hirunadesigns.com/