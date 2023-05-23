Black Business: The M.I.N.T. Foundation

The Chocolate MINT Foundation also known as THE MINT is deeply committed to making a difference in the lives of young individuals and families. Frederick and Felicia Frazier founded the Chocolate MINT Foundation in 2009 designed to meet the needs of specialized populations and communities that have been traditionally under-served. THE MINT offers a continuum of care that reaches out to build healthy lives, families, and communities. THE MINT Foundation focuses its’ mission on four areas, Mentoring, Inspiring, Nurturing, and Training. Visit the website and or stop by the office.

https://www.mintcares.org/ 1604 Falcon Dr., DeSoto, 972-224-7200, or email: info@mintcares.org.