Fitness by Nori came about through Nori’s also known as the Mz. ButterflyBeast own fitness journey. She has always been a dreamer. Nori is a Certified Master Trainer through International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) and she assists others with their health and wellness goals. Fitness by Nori encourages healing through fitness (mindset, motivation, and movement). To get in touch with Nori visit the website.

https://www.fitnessbynori.com/ 214-288-1426 or email: FitnessByNori@gmail.com