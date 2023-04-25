Black Business Spotlight: Southern Gourmet Kitchen 

Southern Gourmet Kitchen serves Southern classic foods, made from scratch each day and packaged in a way that lets you bring the quality of their meals into your home. For over 20 years Southern Gourmet’s chef has perfected her vision for guests with caring and committed staff to make sure to have a fantastic experience. From food trucks to their brand new restaurant they are excited to show some good ol’ down south southern cooking with all the amazing flavors and love from their home-style kitchen. Reservations are available at 469-298-3441, email: sgk6509@gmail.com, or better yet see them in person, at 6509 W Park Blvd Suite 420, Plano. Hours 11 am – 4 pm.

https://southerngourmetkitchens.com/