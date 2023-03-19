Black Business Spotlight: Ezra Coffee Company 

A tale of history told in every. Ezra Coffee Company is a specialty coffee brand that connects coffee, culture, and history with every blend. Grounded in a love for coffee and a desire to help others, Ezra Coffee’s self-made CEO, Jessica Taylor, perfected her roasting process to create rich, flavorful coffee blends that can be enjoyed by everyone and that don’t need any help from a milk-based creamer.

https://ezracoffeeco.com/