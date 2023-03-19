Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Ezra Coffee Company 

Published

Ezra Coffee Co. Jessica Taylor

A tale of history told in every. Ezra Coffee Company is a specialty coffee brand that connects coffee, culture, and history with every blend. Grounded in a love for coffee and a desire to help others, Ezra Coffee’s self-made CEO, Jessica Taylor, perfected her roasting process to create rich, flavorful coffee blends that can be enjoyed by everyone and that don’t need any help from a milk-based creamer.

https://ezracoffeeco.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Actively Black 

Actively Black is a Black owned entity created by former professional Basketball player Lanny Smith. Actively Black was created with the input and advice...

10 hours ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Soulgood Express

Soulgood Express, owner Chef Cynthia Nevels, has a new concept. Soulgood Express is now open in Frisco. They now have two mini concepts in...

2 days ago
Harold’s Chicken Harold’s Chicken

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Harold’s Chicken

Harold’s Chicken is an iconic chicken restaurant from Chicago, just opened a franchise in Cedar Hill, Texas. Black owned by Kristen Pierce-Sherrod. Her Father...

3 days ago
Pretty Damn Ambitious  Pretty Damn Ambitious 

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Pretty Damn Ambitious 

BIANCA B. KING, the Founder of Pretty Damn Ambitious, is an exclusive private community helping women achieve the professional and personal success that they...

4 days ago
Advertisement