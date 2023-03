Soulgood Express, owner Chef Cynthia Nevels, has a new concept. Soulgood Express is now open in Frisco. They now have two mini concepts in Houston and Frisco and a food truck in Dallas at @klydewarrenpark. Soulgood is an innovative organic and eco-friendly vegan takeout restaurant, food truck, vegan baker.

972) 707-0361 Soulgood Express 9605 TX-121 Frisco. Website: https://www.soulgoodexpress.com/