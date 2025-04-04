Thousands March through Dallas

Mega March focuses on Immigration Reform, Unity

By Rebecca Aguilar

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

Laura Belin holds sign.

Photos: Rebecca Aguilar/TMN

This is what democracy looks like,” chanted Laura Belin, as she marched with thousands through the streets of Dallas on Sunday in the Mega March for immigration reform, unity, and the American Dream. “Immigrants make our country stronger, and I know there are people who feel they are at risk of coming out here, and I came out to stand for their rights!”

Mega Rally leaders the Hon. Domingo Garcia, Al Green and Royce West

LULAC and Community Leader Domingo Garcia, State Senator Royce West, and US Congressman Al Green (TX), led the march that ended in a rally at Dal­las City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some marchers carried giant US and Mexican flags. Others held signs that read, “No human being is ille­gal” and “Immigrants are among the best of us.”

Wendy Fenn and her husband Doug were there. They feel the Trump ad­ministration is hurting our country. “I am appalled by what’s going on in our nation,” said Wendy. “I am worried about our free­doms being taken away. I want to do all I can to com­bat that.”

Ceclia Vargas leans on a sign that reads “This is our home”

Organizers say 15,000 people attended the march, fewer than in past marches. They blame the lower number of attendees on fears Immigration offi­cers would show up.

At the rally, Cecilia Var­gas rested her hand on a sign that read, “This is our home.”

Vargas fears for her 29-year-old daughter, Grace, a DACA Dreamer; an undocumented immi­grant who came into the US as a child and is eligible for temporary protection from deportation and work authorization through the Deferred Action for Child­hood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tears fall down Grace’s cheeks as she tells Texas Metro News about the fear she lives with every day. Her mother brought her to the US illegally when she was five. Now, she’s afraid that President Donald Trump will end DACA. “I try to be strong, but I am so scared. My mother told me everything would be fine. But I worry all the time.’

Former Dallas City Councilman and Texas State Legislator Domingo Garcia led the chants, “Si se puede, yes we can,” as he told the crowd at Dallas City Hall that immigration reform is needed and that he will work with Democrats and Republicans to get the job done. “Let’s free America again,” said Garcia.

People with more signs.

People of all back­grounds and ages united on Sunday to make their point. Organizers say this is not the last march that will happen in Dallas. Laura Belin carried a sign that read “Love thy Neighbor.” She left the march and rally feeling satisfied that she had done her part for Americans fighting for fairness and freedom. “Protests are important. They remind us that we are not alone. When you get out, you are reminded how powerful people are.”