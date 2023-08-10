Mesquite Teacher resigns over racists posts

By Rebecca Aguilar

Texas Metro News

A Mesquite elementary school teacher has resigned after it was discovered she posted several racist posts on her social media account, including one that read that she “enjoys being a racist.”

In a statement issued Tuesday via social media, The Mesquite Independent School District said it had started an investigation involving the 29-year-old teacher at Thompson Elementary who had been terminated. “As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire.”

The school district did not release the teacher’s name because it says it does not discuss personnel matters. But Texas Metro News has learned the teacher, Danielle Allen had her social media account, where she went by the pseudonym “Claire Kyle,” on X has been suspended.

She described herself on her profile as “Pro-black men. Black Supremacist!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her posts have been deleted, but screenshots are being shared on social media. One read, “Why shouldn’t I hate white people,” and another read, “I enjoy being a racist! I’m never changing!”

Allen posted a video that appeared of her walking the halls of the school, and said, “Twitter thinks they can take my job away from me…Call me every name under the sun, but you all will never call me unemployed.”

The former teacher also posted complaints about her sister’s white boyfriend and causing a violent act.

The school district took action after getting complaints via social media from those who had found Allen’s posts.

“…the highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms,” states the school district in its press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Metro News is still in the process of getting a statement from the former teacher.