Thousands March through Dallas

Mega March focuses on Immigration Reform, Unity

By Rebecca Aguilar

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

“This is what democracy looks like,” chanted Laura Belin, as she marched with thousands through the streets of Dallas on Sunday in the Mega March for immigration reform, unity, and the American Dream. “Immigrants make our country stronger, and I know there are people who feel they are at risk of coming out here, and I came out to stand for their rights!”

LULAC and Community Leader Domingo Garcia, State Senator Royce West, and US Congressman Al Green (TX), led the march that ended in a rally at Dallas City Hall.

Some marchers carried giant US and Mexican flags. Others held signs that read, “No human being is illegal” and “Immigrants are among the best of us.”

Wendy Fenn and her husband Doug were there. They feel the Trump administration is hurting our country. “I am appalled by what’s going on in our nation,” said Wendy. “I am worried about our freedoms being taken away. I want to do all I can to combat that.”

Organizers say 15,000 people attended the march, fewer than in past marches. They blame the lower number of attendees on fears Immigration officers would show up.

At the rally, Cecilia Vargas rested her hand on a sign that read, “This is our home.”

Vargas fears for her 29-year-old daughter, Grace, a DACA Dreamer; an undocumented immigrant who came into the US as a child and is eligible for temporary protection from deportation and work authorization through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Tears fall down Grace’s cheeks as she tells Texas Metro News about the fear she lives with every day. Her mother brought her to the US illegally when she was five. Now, she’s afraid that President DonaldTrump will end DACA. “I try to be strong, but I am so scared. My mother told me everything would be fine. But I worry all the time.’

Former Dallas CIty Councilman and Texas State Legislator Domingo Garcia led the chants, “Si se puede, yes we can,” as he told the crowd at Dallas City Hall that immigration reform is needed and that he will work with Democrats and Republicans to get the job done. “Let’s free America again,” said Garcia.

People of all backgrounds and ages united on Sunday to make their point. Organizers say this is not the last march that will happen in Dallas.

Laura Belin carried a sign that read “Love thy Neighbor.” She left the march and rally feeling satisfied that she had done her part for Americans fighting for fairness and freedom. “Protests are important. They remind us that we are not alone. When you get out, you are reminded how powerful people are.”





