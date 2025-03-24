YOU WANTED IT: YOU GOT IT

By Dr. Bobby E Mills, PhD

Now, the question is: what are we going to do about it? The government we have is White Privilege Autocratic Trumpism, not multi-cultural democracy. This is precisely why individuals must be careful what they wish for and vote for, because the Grand Ole Party (GOP) is not willing to stand up for the universal moral norms and spiritual values of multi-cultural democracy as defined by the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution. Partisan campaigning is over. In fact, partisan political campaigning is easy. Multi-cultural democratic governance is challenging, as it necessitates inclusion.

Americans who love God as well as love each other, must always do their best, and allow God to do the rest, because: “we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6: 12). The only power that can overcome a lie is truth. Therefore: “if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples; indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8: 32). Will someone please tell President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA-Cult followers that sin is slavery, and that self-deception is of the devil. Truth unites. Lies divide; not unite, and no na- tion divided against itself can survive.

America, we should always fear God, not want-to-be Kings. God is the King of Kings, and the Lord of lords. For example, God chose Israel to be a peculiar nation state as a spiritual light to the world, but the Israelites desired to be like all other nations. The Israelites desired a king. God is a God of free-will choice, and He will give you the desires of your heart. God’s prophet Samuel told the Israelites, “You do not want a king to reign over you”, because: “This will be the manner of the king that shall reign over you: He will take your sons and appoint them for himself……He will take the tenth of your sheep: and ye shall be his servants. And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the Lord will not hear you in that day.” (1 Samuel 8: 11, 17-18). The Israelites refused to obey the Prophet Samuel. Samuel spiritually rehearsed the words of the Israelites to God, and God said: “Hearken unto their voice, and make them a king.” (1 Samuel 8:22).

America, God will give you the spiritual desires of your heart, because God is a God of freewill choices. There are always negative consequences to having a king. A king will not listen. Listening is a God- ly quality. A king believes he is a god. America was called to be a Godly nation, unique among nation-states. The Preamble and the U. S. The Constitution serves as empirical evidence of America’s profound uniqueness among nations.