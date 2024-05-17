Connect with us

Black Business: Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology

Dr. Tiffany Woodus, a women’s health advocate, established Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology to further her commitment to providing ALL women with the rights, respect, and resources necessary to thrive in every aspect of their healthcare. Thus she started Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology. The maternal health and well-being of all mothers, particularly black and brown mothers, is under attack. Read more about Dr. Woodus on the website.

Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology, 1121 N. Joe Wilson Rd. Cedar Hill, 469-206-9080 front desk. https://woodusobgyn.com/

