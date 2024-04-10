ARE YOU APART OF THE “WE” CROWD?

By Afram News Staff

From – https://aframnews.com/

Reprinted – by Texas Metro News

We often hear people say, “We” got to do better, but in reality, the man or woman in the mirror may need to do better. Everything that happens in this thing called life, is not your fault unless you are truly the cause of the negativity going on in and around our communities. If you’re not a deadbeat parent, why be a part of the “We” gotta do better crowd? If you’re not robbing, stealing and killing why be a part of the We gotta do better crowd? Those that are killing innocent people need to do better. Those who are robbing need to do better. “We”, have enough coats on our backs already that don’t fit “We” can’t afford anymore.

There’s never been such a thing as a bad neighborhood, we just simply have good and bad people coming in and out of them. “We often say “We” are killing each other but most of us never even shot a gun less known killed a person. Why use the word “We” when most of the time “We” know who’s doing the killing but, won’t say a mumbling word until it hits our address or one of our loved ones. “We” still have good parents that raise good kids, but when dead beat parents produce dead beat kids “we” discredit ourselves by saying “We” gotta do better. e only “We” crowd “We” should be a part of is the informed, involved and educated crowd.

The “We” crowd only speaks of crimes when black people commit them. Yet, history has shown all races have committed crimes. Crime has no color. e “We” crowd named it black on black crime. This is another coat the “We” crowd placed on our backs vs their own. Crimes are things like burglary, the , murder, rape, sexual assault, and etc., but none of them include race. The biggest crime in America’s History was race related but sometimes the “We” crowd say forget about slavery and let’s move forward. So, I ask you again, “Are you a part of the “We” crowd?

ADVERTISEMENT