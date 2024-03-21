DLCC Unveils Ambitious “Multi-Cycle” Strategy for Long-Term Democratic Dominance

Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) on Monday, Feb. 26, revealed an expansive strategy memo, charting a multifaceted plan to venture into historically Republican strong- holds and solidify Democratic power over the next decade. Departing from the typical focus on immediate elections, Democrats are now adopting a forward-thinking approach to counter the historical trend of losing gains in sub-sequent cycles.

Distinguishing itself as the sole party committee investing in multi-cycle victories, the DLCC said it aims to tackle this challenge head-on. Officials said the strategy is to secure immediate electoral triumphs and establish a lasting infrastructure that will fortify Democratic influence for years to come. Investments made in 2024 will lay the foundation to claim the majority in state legislatures throughout the decade, officials declared.

The DLCC stressed the urgency of countering the Republicans’ successful long-term game, citing underhanded tactics, gerryman-dering, and substantial financial investments that have consistently allowed them to dominate state legislatures. To thwart these efforts, the DLCC advocates for significant resources, investments, and a clear strategy for sustained power.

The DLCC also asserted its capability to secure immediate electoral gains while strategically building Democratic power over multiple election cycles. Officials pointed to recent elections reflecting this approach’s success, with state Democrats now controlling 41 of the 99 state legislative chambers, marking a significant shift in political power.

As the DLCC gears up for the 2024 cycle with its largest-ever $60 million budget, officials out-lined a bold, evidence-based plan to achieve majority control in 50 chambers by 2030. The multifaceted strategy includes:

Breaking Republican supermajorities.

Expanding into traditionally Republican territory.

Setting the stage for new Democratic trifectas.

Combating gerrymandering.

Tracking other races that influence power balances.

Taking advantage of special elections.

Specifically, the DLCC’s multi-cycle strategy targets states like Kansas, North Carolina, and Wisconsin to break or prevent Republican supermajorities. The committee has already invested in Wisconsin and North Carolina as part of its battleground initiatives. Additionally, the DLCC aims to gradually chip away at Republican trifectas in states like Georgia, which is identified as a prime location for political change in 2024.

The DLCC stressed the importance of holding key seats in states that don’t align gubernatorial and legislative elections in the same year. This strategic move allows Democrats to establish governing trifectas over multiple cycles. With half of its Senate seats up for election in 2024, Pennsylvania serves as a crucial tar- get for the DLCC, aiming to secure a trifecta in 2026 alongside a competitive gubernatorial race.

Moreover, the DLCC under-scored its commitment to combating Republican gerrymandering by supporting efforts for representative maps that accurately reflect the diversity of districts and states. The committee also expanded its focus to include races that impact the balance of power in state legislatures, such as state supreme court seats, lieutenant governor- ships, and ballot initiatives.

The DLCC highlighted the significance of its multi-cycle strategy, emphasizing that it goes beyond single election cycles. Special elections, offering critical opportunities to expand Democratic power incrementally, were highlighted as a key aspect of the strategy.

“With new redistricting maps decided by 2030 elections and in order to fundamentally transform the balance of power in states, we need a long-term strategy to break into territory that Republicans have long dominated,” DLCC President Heather Williams said in an email. “That’s exactly what this plan does. The DLCC is the only party committee tasked with working cycle over cycle to build Democratic power in state legislatures. Our 2024 target map includes states like Kansas, North Carolina, Georgia, and Wisconsin – states where we must build infrastructure and position Democrats to gradually chip away at Republican power. 2024 is the year of the states, and what happens this year will shape the arc of Democratic power in the states for the decade. Today, Republicans have been put on notice that the DLCC has the plan to win not only the year, but also the decade and decades to come.”