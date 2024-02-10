Nominations open for DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor Class of 2024

From Staff Reports

DeSoto ISD developed the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor in 2012 to recognize alumni and those who have provided meritorious service to the district. The stated criteria, listed below and expanded on the district website, will be used to measure candidates for the Hall of Honor in one of two categories – DHS Alumni Hall of Fame or DeSoto ISD Distinguished Service Award.

HALL OF HONOR SELECTION CRITERIA

Distinguished Service Award (DSA) – Minimum of 10 years of consistent contribution to the development and improvement of DeSoto ISD is required for nominees to be considered for the Distinguished Service recognition.

Alumni Hall of Fame (HOF) – Minimum of 10 years since graduation along with outstanding achievement in their field of endeavor is required for a graduate nominee to be considered for Alumni Hall of Fame recognition (for the 2024 Hall of Honor class, the nominee must have graduated from DHS in 2013 or before).

ADVERTISEMENT

Posthumous recognition is considered in either category.

All nominations are reviewed by a designated selection committee comprised of current and former staff, community leaders, and alumni. Only the information included in the nomination is considered when determining the selection.

Visit www.DeSotoISD.org/HallofHonor to review additional information or to submit a nomination. The nomination deadline will be announced at a later date.