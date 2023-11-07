Nominations open for STEAM awards

The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2024 Women Who STEAM Awards.

For the fifth annual Women Who STEAM Awards Luncheon a group of diverse, dynamic, female STEAM leaders committed to creating a pipeline to STEAM education and careers for young people and especially young girls of color will be honored.

Since the inaugural event in 2019, the prestigious Women Who STEAM Awards Luncheon has honored a diverse group of stellar women who lead, inspire, and mentor at all levels of their organizations and in our community.

The Dallas (TX) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is committed to cultivating young female scholars of color through their signature STEAM Academy for 7th-12th grade scholars by championing diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields, celebrating the contributions of all women in STEAM fields, as well as inspiring young girls of color to pursue careers in STEAM. Recognizing the importance of creating a pipeline to success for all young girls of color while also exposing them to dynamic women in STEAM fields, the Dallas (TX) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is honored to host the Women Who STEAM Awards Luncheon and recognize outstanding women in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics who exemplify extraordinary contributions in their fields while also Serving, Teaching, Excelling, Aspiring and Mentoring within their workplaces and communities.

Recipients of the Women Who STEAM Award will be celebrated at the Women Who STEAM Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Warwick Melrose Hotel.

For nominees to be considered, forms must be submitted by Saturday, November 25, 2023. Nominations can be submitted by anyone and nominees should be women in STEAM fields who:

live and work in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,

are outstanding leaders who also give back to the community,

are committed to diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields and

are passionate about introducing STEAM education to young girls, particularly girls of color. To Nominate, go to the Women Who STEAM tab at www.dallaslinksinc.org.

Members of the Links, Incorporated and members of their immediate families are ineligible for these awards. Questions: Contact the WWS Honoree Selection Committee at womenwhosteam@dallaslinksinc.org