South Dallas Nonprofits Receive $662,000 through State Fair of Texas Community Giving Program 

The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that in 2023, 101 organizations serving the South Dallas/Fair Park area received more than $662,000 in project funding through community grants and sponsorships. With community involvement as a pillar of the State Fair’s nonprofit mission, the State Fair of Texas is happy to continue its Community Giving Program in 2024; nonprofits serving the South Dallas community can APPLY NOW to receive a grant for this year at BigTex.com/grants. The deadline for 2024 grant applications is Friday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. Central time.
“The State Fair of Texas was proud to welcome more than 2.3 million visitors through the gates in 2023, as each and every one of those fairgoers contributed to fulfilling our nonprofit mission of community involvement,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “Our Community Giving Program recognizes organizations in need who prove their commitment and impact in the South Dallas area. We are grateful that the success of our annual 24-day exposition allows us to continue our giving efforts and presents the opportunity to collaborate with these organizations with the common goal of giving back to our community.”
The State Fair received a competitive pool of grant and sponsorship applications in 2023. Applications were reviewed by a committee composed of a diverse group of stakeholders. Applicants are selected according to their alignment with the Fair’s focus on education, capacity building, economic development, and food security, targeting other nonprofit organizations serving Fair Park’s neighboring zip codes. Criteria for approval include assessing the program’s impact in the South Dallas area, collaborations with other local entities, program design along with its implementation and evaluation methods, and overall sustainability of the program. Those receiving funding will allocate the money strategically to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods.
2023 State Fair of Texas Grant Cycle & Sponsorship Recipients:
- 180 Impact
- 2 Inspire Peace
- Abide Women’s Health Services
- Ability Connection Texas
- **African American Museum
- All Stars Project of Dallas
- Alzheimer’s Association
- **Austin Street Center
- Beckles Dancing Company – Arga Nova Dance
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star
- Book Drive for Kids
- Buckner International
- C5 Texas
- Carter’s House
- Catch Up and Read
- Children At Risk North Texas Hats Off to Children Reception
- Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texa
- Circle Ten Council, Boy Scouts of America
- CitySquare Fighting Poverty in Dalla
- Cornerstone Community Development Corporation, Inc
- Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce
- Dallas Education Foundation
- Dallas Holocaust Museum Center for Education Ethnic Studies – Craft Kids Pane
- Dallas Leadership Foundation
- *Dallas Legacy Mission
- Delighted to Doula
- DFW CARES Mentoring Movement
- DISD – State of the District 2023
- Education Opens Doors
- Equest
- Evergreen Life Services of Texas
- *Fairview Youth Foundation
- FEED Oak Cliff
- First Choice Social Services
- For Oak Cliff – Dallas Foundation
- Francis Byrd Horn of Plenty Food Pantry – Mount Olive Lutheran Church
- Frazier Kids Out of School Time
- FRIENDS of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy
- Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum
- Friends of MLK
- *From Gang to Glory by Collective Activism, Inc.
- Frost Bank Reality Fair
- Girls Empowerment Network
- Golden Gate Adult Rehabilitation Ministry
- Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC)
- Green Careers Dallas
- Head Start of Greater Dallas, Inc.
- Healthy Futures of Texas
- *Helen’s Project
- Helping Us Help Her (HUHH)
- H.I.S. BridgeBuilders
- *Hope Farm Inc.
- Housing Crisis Center
- ilooklikeLOVE, Inc.
- Incarnation House
- Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum
- Jubilee Park & Community Center
- Lakewood Early Childhood PTA
- Lone Star CASA, Inc.
- Lone Star Justice Alliance
- Mayors Back to School Fair
- New Friends New Life – Amy’s Friends
- One Man’s Treasure
- One World Recovery Network
- Raise Your Voice
- Race to Kindness Book Fair
- Restorative Farms
- Restorative Farms- DIGGS
- Ronald McDonald House of Dallas
- Serving Neighbors, Inc. (Samuel Development Corporation)
- *Single Parent Advocate
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc
- South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)
- Southern Dallas Link
- Spida Inc. dba Braswell Child Development Center
- Stand 4 Sisterhood
- Stars United Global Outreach
- St. Philip’s School and Community Center
- Swan Strings
- TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. dba Bishop Arts Theatre Center
- The Body of Christ Assembly dba BOCA Creative Support Service
- *The Bridge Steps
- The Concilio
- The GEMS Camp
- The Magdalen House
- The Robinson House Foundation
- *The Village of Texas
- The Walls Project
- The Well Recovery Center – The Well Ministries of DFW
- TMJ Dance Project
- T.R. Hoover Community Development Co. – Summer Enrichment Camp
- Under 1 Roof
- Union Development Corporation dba Project Unity
- Viola’s House
- Vision for Families
- *Watermark Community Development Corporation
- Well Community
- West Dallas Community School
- Wilkinson Center
- Women Empowering Women for the Next Generation Ministries
- YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Park South
*Denotes a first-time State Fair of Texas grant recipient.
**Received a grant and a sponsorship from the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas continues to expand outreach programs, with a priority of promoting community involvement at the local level. In addition to grants and sponsorships, there are several initiatives the Fair has developed and continues to invest in, such as Community Engagement Days, Big Tex Urban Farms, NEXT Fest, and the Big Tex Business Master Class. Community giving includes sponsorships, supporting programs through funding (aka community grants and sponsorships), in-kind donations, technical assistance and training, and investments made through our signature programs benefiting South Dallas/Fair Park area organizations, students, and residents. Along with offering financial resources, the State Fair of Texas connects with local organizations to foster community relationships, form partnerships, and develop initiatives that work to make a positive impact.
While 2023 financials are not finalized yet, in 2022 alone, the State Fair of Texas contributed nearly $18.5 million through philanthropic and Fair Park giving. This includes philanthropic giving, funding for upkeep and historical preservation of Fair Park, annual rent to the City of Dallas with the agreement the funds go towards Fair Park, and funding for other Fair Park Improvements and State Fair Operations.
The State Fair of Texas is honored to give back to its neighbors. We value the many partnerships and collaborations that help grow our ability to serve. The State Fair commits to continuing to listen and learn from our community because it is through collective efforts that we make the greatest impact. Together with our community, we are dedicated to the residents who call South Dallas home.
The 2024 Community Giving Program is now accepting applications! To learn more about who is eligible and how to apply for a 2024 grant, sponsorship, and for other State Fair opportunities, please visit BigTex.com/community.