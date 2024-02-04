South Dallas Nonprofits Receive $662,000 through State Fair of Texas Community Giving Program 

The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that in 2023, 101 organizations serving the South Dallas/Fair Park area received more than $662,000 in project funding through community grants and sponsorships. With community involvement as a pillar of the State Fair’s nonprofit mission, the State Fair of Texas is happy to continue its Community Giving Program in 2024; nonprofits serving the South Dallas community can APPLY NOW to receive a grant for this year at BigTex.com/grants. The deadline for 2024 grant applications is Friday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. Central time.

“The State Fair of Texas was proud to welcome more than 2.3 million visitors through the gates in 2023, as each and every one of those fairgoers contributed to fulfilling our nonprofit mission of community involvement,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “Our Community Giving Program recognizes organizations in need who prove their commitment and impact in the South Dallas area. We are grateful that the success of our annual 24-day exposition allows us to continue our giving efforts and presents the opportunity to collaborate with these organizations with the common goal of giving back to our community.”



The State Fair received a competitive pool of grant and sponsorship applications in 2023. Applications were reviewed by a committee composed of a diverse group of stakeholders. Applicants are selected according to their alignment with the Fair’s focus on education, capacity building, economic development, and food security, targeting other nonprofit organizations serving Fair Park’s neighboring zip codes. Criteria for approval include assessing the program’s impact in the South Dallas area, collaborations with other local entities, program design along with its implementation and evaluation methods, and overall sustainability of the program. Those receiving funding will allocate the money strategically to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods.



2023 State Fair of Texas Grant Cycle & Sponsorship Recipients:

180 Impact

2 Inspire Peace

Abide Women’s Health Services

Ability Connection Texas

**African American Museum

All Stars Project of Dallas

Alzheimer’s Association

**Austin Street Center

Beckles Dancing Company – Arga Nova Dance

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star

Book Drive for Kids

Buckner International

C5 Texas

Carter’s House

Catch Up and Read

Children At Risk North Texas Hats Off to Children Reception

Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texa

Circle Ten Council, Boy Scouts of America

CitySquare Fighting Poverty in Dalla

Cornerstone Community Development Corporation, Inc

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce

Dallas Education Foundation

Dallas Holocaust Museum Center for Education Ethnic Studies – Craft Kids Pane

Dallas Leadership Foundation

*Dallas Legacy Mission

Delighted to Doula

DFW CARES Mentoring Movement

DISD – State of the District 2023

Education Opens Doors

Equest

Evergreen Life Services of Texas

*Fairview Youth Foundation

FEED Oak Cliff

First Choice Social Services

For Oak Cliff – Dallas Foundation

Francis Byrd Horn of Plenty Food Pantry – Mount Olive Lutheran Church

Frazier Kids Out of School Time

FRIENDS of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy

Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum

Friends of MLK

*From Gang to Glory by Collective Activism, Inc.

Frost Bank Reality Fair

Girls Empowerment Network

Golden Gate Adult Rehabilitation Ministry

Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC)

Green Careers Dallas

Head Start of Greater Dallas, Inc.

Healthy Futures of Texas

*Helen’s Project

Helping Us Help Her (HUHH)

H.I.S. BridgeBuilders

*Hope Farm Inc.

Housing Crisis Center

ilooklikeLOVE, Inc.

Incarnation House

Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum

Jubilee Park & Community Center

Lakewood Early Childhood PTA

Lone Star CASA, Inc.

Lone Star Justice Alliance

Mayors Back to School Fair

New Friends New Life – Amy’s Friends

One Man’s Treasure

One World Recovery Network

Raise Your Voice

Race to Kindness Book Fair

Restorative Farms

Restorative Farms- DIGGS

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Serving Neighbors, Inc. (Samuel Development Corporation)

*Single Parent Advocate

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc

South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)

Southern Dallas Link

Spida Inc. dba Braswell Child Development Center

Stand 4 Sisterhood

Stars United Global Outreach

St. Philip’s School and Community Center

Swan Strings

TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. dba Bishop Arts Theatre Center

The Body of Christ Assembly dba BOCA Creative Support Service

*The Bridge Steps

The Concilio

The GEMS Camp

The Magdalen House

The Robinson House Foundation

*The Village of Texas

The Walls Project

The Well Recovery Center – The Well Ministries of DFW

TMJ Dance Project

T.R. Hoover Community Development Co. – Summer Enrichment Camp

Under 1 Roof

Union Development Corporation dba Project Unity

Viola’s House

Vision for Families

*Watermark Community Development Corporation

Well Community

West Dallas Community School

Wilkinson Center

Women Empowering Women for the Next Generation Ministries

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Park South



*Denotes a first-time State Fair of Texas grant recipient.

**Received a grant and a sponsorship from the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas continues to expand outreach programs, with a priority of promoting community involvement at the local level. In addition to grants and sponsorships, there are several initiatives the Fair has developed and continues to invest in, such as Community Engagement Days, Big Tex Urban Farms, NEXT Fest, and the Big Tex Business Master Class. Community giving includes sponsorships, supporting programs through funding (aka community grants and sponsorships), in-kind donations, technical assistance and training, and investments made through our signature programs benefiting South Dallas/Fair Park area organizations, students, and residents. Along with offering financial resources, the State Fair of Texas connects with local organizations to foster community relationships, form partnerships, and develop initiatives that work to make a positive impact.

While 2023 financials are not finalized yet, in 2022 alone, the State Fair of Texas contributed nearly $18.5 million through philanthropic and Fair Park giving. This includes philanthropic giving, funding for upkeep and historical preservation of Fair Park, annual rent to the City of Dallas with the agreement the funds go towards Fair Park, and funding for other Fair Park Improvements and State Fair Operations.

The State Fair of Texas is honored to give back to its neighbors. We value the many partnerships and collaborations that help grow our ability to serve. The State Fair commits to continuing to listen and learn from our community because it is through collective efforts that we make the greatest impact. Together with our community, we are dedicated to the residents who call South Dallas home.

The 2024 Community Giving Program is now accepting applications! To learn more about who is eligible and how to apply for a 2024 grant, sponsorship, and for other State Fair opportunities, please visit BigTex.com/community.

