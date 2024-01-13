DeSoto ISD to Host Jan. 13, 2024, Championship Parade

The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship courtesy of DeSoto High School’s Eagles Football second consecutive state title in what concluded as an undefeated season. Last season’s state title over Austin Vandegrift is now accompanied by this year’s title over Humble’s Summer Creek following a convincing victory back at AT&T Stadium. This year’s title marks the program’s third in seven years.

This UIL State championship victory was a capstone to an undefeated season for the Eagles who overcame two other current year title winners in Class 4A’s South Oak Cliff and Class 6A-Division I’s Duncanville in earlier games this season. In the Dec. 16, 2023, state finals game, the Eagles set the GA Div II scoring record and tallied the second most points in state finals history across all competition classes.

In celebration of this outstanding achievement, DeSoto ISD and the Cities of DeSoto and Glenn Heights will host a joint celebration parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, followed by a community pep rally in the Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School.

Parade Date, Time, Location and Route:

10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

From 224 Amber Ln., west to Hampton Road, north to Eagle Drive, and then west to 600 Eagle Drive at the Chris Dyer Gymnasium.

Participation and Sponsorship Information

For those interested in volunteering, participating, and/or attending the parade, the district has set forth the following guidelines:

For each parade participant, the link to register must be completed before Jan. 11, 2024

District and community groups are invited to participate in the parade’s processional by completing the above-lined application form and submitting the $15 application fee before the Jan. 11, 2024 deadline.

No smoking, vaping, or alcohol consumption

No lewd or inappropriate music

No lewd or inappropriate clothing or messages on clothing

All floats for parade vehicles must be fully decorated according to the theme of the DeSoto Eagles spirit, mascot, and colors.

For more information or assistance registering to participate in the Jan. 13, 2024, state championship parade, email Catherine Spivey at Catherine.Spivey@DeSotoUISD.org.

DROP-OFF PROCEDURES AND PARKING

Floats will all line up on Amber Lane facing West. They will enter the lineup off of Terrace Drive accessible off Belt Line Road just east of the administration building, or off Hampton Road at Valley Glen Drive. The band and all walkers will be entering the front parking area off of Amber Ln and all float riders can be dropped off at the east parking lot off Amber Ln.

FLOATS AND VEHICLES WITH PASSENGERS UNLOADING

On Eagle Drive by Eagle Stadium – you will be directed to pull into the visitor side parking lot of Eagle Stadium (DO NOT STOP UNTIL YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD TO DO SO)

of Eagle Stadium Pull to a stop to unload all passengers – be safe, make sure students are all clear

After unloading, you will be directed to pull out and turn south (left turn only) onto Westmoreland Drive. You can then leave the event, park on the south side of the Freshman wing, or into the MPC – depending on your needs

PARADE CARS / NO PASSENGERS

Vehicles not carrying participants in the parade will continue westbound on Eagle past the drop-off area and turn north (right) onto Westmoreland

WALKING ENTRIES

Elementary/Middle School students enter the parking lot and proceed directly to the ES/MS designated area in the stadium visitor section stands

DHS students enter the parking lot and proceed to Eagle Stadium (visitor side) This includes band, cheer, drill team, JROTC, etc.



YOUNGER STUDENT PARENT PICKUP (elementary and middle school)

Elementary and middle school students will be escorted by chaperones to the designated area in the stadium visitor section stands. School staff members will wait with the students at the designated area until the students are picked up by their parents.

PARKING

Parking is available in all parking lots except the visitor section and the parking lot between the stadium and the west side of the school. These lots are reserved for float debarkation and specific participant vehicles.

Pep Rally Information

The parade will culminate in a community pep rally highlighting the 2023-2024 DeSoto Eagle Football State Championship Team to be held inside the Chris Dyer Gymnasium.

Parade and pep rally participants and attendees are asked to wear GREEN to show Eagle Spirit!