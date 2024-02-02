Dallas County Jail Passes State Jail Inspection

From Staff Reports

Sheriff Marian Brown addresses the media as representatives from TCJS and Commissioner Price listen in.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has completed its weeklong inspection of the Dallas County Jail, and the Dallas County Jail passed inspection and joined Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and Commissioner John Wiley Price at a public briefing to discuss findings.

TCJS is the regulatory agency for all county jails in Texas and the areas assessed included:

Sanitation

Health Services

Food Service

Clothing & Personal Hygiene

Life Safety Rules

Intake and Release

Education & Rehabilitation Programs

Recreation & Exercise

Supervision of inmates

Records and Procedures

According to officials, the unannounced inspections conducted by TCJS allow the professional examiners to see how and if the day-to-day operations of the Dallas County Jail are within state standards.

Sheriff Marian Brown said, “This inspection is the ‘why’ behind the hard work produced by Dallas County Sheriff’s employees.

I am elated that we have passed the inspection. Providing exceptional service to the community is our priority. We will continue to do the work with integrity, professionalism, and accountability.”

Commissioner John Wiley Price and Sheriff Marian Brown review the findings.

There are only two Black female sheriffs in the state of Texas and only five Black females in the nation.

Price says, “Marian Brown has proven herself in the city of Duncanville and perfected her craft at Dallas County.”

Sheriff Brown grew up in Dallas and was educated in Dallas Public Schools. She is a graduate of University of Texas Arlington, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications.

Sheriff Brown began her law enforcement career in 1988 with the Duncanville, TX Police Department as a pioneer, being the first African American female police officer. Sheriff Brown rose quickly within the ranks from a patrol officer.

Her experience includes serving as a first line supervisor; formulating and supervising the Community Oriented Policing Unit; Crime prevention/Community Relations Supervisor; Patrol Watch Commander; Criminal Investigations Commander; and Assistant Chief of Police.

Sheriff Brown holds a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. She is a graduate of the International Law Enforcement Institute’s Command College as well as the FBI National Academy Associates’ Command College. She has received training in Special Investigative Topics, Crime Prevention, Hostage Negotiation, and holds an Instructor Certification.

As a chief deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, her area of responsibility included directing three assistant chiefs who manage Human Resource Development/Training and Personnel; Judicial Services (Bailiffs); Warrant and Civil Execution; Criminal Investigations; Highway Management/ Traffic/Patrol; Courtesy Patrol and Communications.

Sheriff Brown takes pride in using her experience to educate the community and promote partnerships that foster genuine, positive relationships between police and the community.

Photos: Special to TMN

