Dallas-Area Teens Set to Dream Big at 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy 

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in April

Published

Sophia Halm, a student at Columbia High School in New Jersey, and her mother, Cynthia Halm, are interviewed on Good Morning America by Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez on Jan. 15, 2024, as Sophia discussed her selection in this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentoring program hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)

Five Dallas-area teens are among the new Disney Dreamers Academy class of 100 students from around the country that was revealed on the Martin Luther King Day holiday by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where the annual mentoring program was created to broaden career awareness and inspire teens from Black and underrepresented communities to dream beyond their wildest imaginations.

The 100 selected students were featured during a live TV segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America.’’ The segment highlighted one of the selected students,16-year-old Sophia of South Orange, New Jersey, who is involved with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and the math team, and aspires to become an aerospace engineer.

The students from the Dallas area selected to participate in the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are:

LakshmiGorthiCoppellTX
ZahraKhatriPlanoTX
MadisonMcClellanDallasTX
AhlaysiaBeasleyDesotoTX
ChristianaBlanksonLewisvilleTX

At the four-day program at Walt Disney World, the 100 Disney Dreamers will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators, who will immerse them in workshops and seminars designed to supercharge their career dreams. The students will also explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

And, of course, they will spend plenty of time experiencing the magic of Walt Disney World.

Sophia Halm, a high school student from South Orange, NJ and aspiring aerospace engineer, is featured in a national TV interview on Jan. 15, 2024. The interview highlighted the news that she is one of the 100 students selected for this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place April 2024, is a mentoring program hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year,” said Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. “These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams.”

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy

Sophia Halm, a high school student from South Orange, NJ and aspiring aerospace engineer, stands alongside her family after an interview on national TV discussing her selection in this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentoring program hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)

The 100 students selected for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

NameCityState
Trynnady A. DemopolisAL
Makena D. Oro ValleyAZ
Eli M. MesaAZ
Chase R.PeoriaAZ
Yara A.SunnyvaleCA
Christian A. Chula VistaCA
Johannes A. Los AngelesCA
Kira B. Mission ViejoCA
Zoie D.Chula VistaCA
Orlando E. Los AngelesCA
Gavin K. OrangeCA
David L.EncinoCA
Maria L.Los AngelesCA
Noelle N.TorranceCA
Lola O.CarsonCA
Ahmad S. BanningCA
Ricardo S. BellCA
Roshan S. WhittierCA
Abigail V.Aliso ViejoCA
Shrujana V. PleasantonCA
Emma Rose W. Laguna NiguelCA
Yuri Y.FullertonCA
Sophia Z. San JoseCA
James C. GranbyCT
Julia A. WashingtonDC
Sofia B. Boynton BeachFL
Mya C. Fort LauderdaleFL
Michaelangelo D. KissimmeeFL
Gabriella G. Sunny Isles BeachFL
Devanshi Krishna G. Wesley ChapelFL
Dayna H. Belle IsleFL
Alana M. LauderhillFL
Gabriel Q.Dade CityFL
Bengina A. Lithia SpringsGA
Hannah D. RiverdaleGA
Lillian F. Mount AiryGA
Jordan H. GrovetownGA
Riley K. AcworthGA
Amir M. MabletonGA
Patrice N.AugustaGA
Bianca O. MariettaGA
Cameryn P.AtlantaGA
Ellis S.AtlantaGA
Elisabeth L. Des MoinesIA
Kevin K. Arlington HeightsIL
Ren O. CarmelIN
Leena D. OlatheKS
Ayanna J. OlatheKS
Kaleyce M. MerriamKS
Graham B. Fort ThomasKY
JahhSuha O.LexingtonKY
Ja’Leah R.Baton RougeLA
Ezekiel W.SlidellLA
Anah S. RockvilleMD
Keyaira J. DetroitMI
Hosanna Z.YpsilantiMI
Legacy J.Saint LouisMO
Mia E. RaleighNC
Jill H. GarnerNC
Camille S.CharlotteNC
Shadiya U. CharlotteNC
Tacori W. Winston-SalemNC
Jayden W.HendersonNC
Sanaa W.CharlotteNC
Nathaniel D.WillingboroNJ
Sophia H. South OrangeNJ
Reyna M. BridgetonNJ
Jasmine O.Las VegasNV
Rabiat A. BronxNY
Kyla Marie G. LaureltonNY
Ava R.Grand IslandNY
Jacora G. Oakwood VillageOH
Benjamin M. HudsonOH
Faith S.ByesvilleOH
TeLario W. BlacklickOH
Daniela L. NorristownPA
Nandana M. McDonaldPA
Joci W. MunfordTN
Ahlaysia B.DesotoTX
Hayden B.HuttoTX
Walter B.San AntonioTX
Christiana B. LewisvilleTX
Logan E. League CityTX
Lakshmi G. CoppellTX
Zahra K. PlanoTX
Madison M. DallasTX

