Ariel from the live-action “The Little Mermaid” film makes her debut at Disney Parks

By BlackPressUSA Staff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Ariel from the new live-action story “The Little Mermaid” begins greeting guests Friday, May 26, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in California. At Walt Disney World Resort, Ariel greets guests at Prince Eric’s shoreside castle, on a beautiful terrace with sweeping views of the sea, pictured here. At Disneyland Resort, Ariel meets guests where the land meets the sea in a location inspired by Eric’s castle library, complete with whosits and whatsits galore. (Photo credit: Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

For full details on all the ways to journey “Under the Sea,” be sure to check out the Disney Parks Blog.

