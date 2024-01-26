Black Business: Savior Faire Parfums

These fine fragrances are for men & women. Inspired by the diaspora, hand blended in Atlanta, they are created using quality ingredients. The sensuality, comfort, and refreshing warmth of this parfum are due to the careful blend of florals and musk. The olfactory experience will vary uniquely from person to person. In other words, you won’t be smellin’ like everybody else. Visit the website to shop the parfums and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Kitsch Noir is an award-winning, family-friendly, Black greeting cards and stationery brand, that helps you to create an aesthetically pleasing and organized lifestyle. Our...
Spotlight Story
The Koop is a woman-owned candle company dedicated to providing the highest quality scented candles that add a touch of Subtle Luxury to your...
Spotlight Story
By Chef Cassondra Armstrong Meet Chef Cassondra Armstrong a Chef Extraordinaire. Chef Cassondra is the published author of Good Food Good Meat Praise the...
Spotlight Story
CR8IVE Outlet’s mission is to create safe spaces and programs to enable participants to explore and protect their mental wellness through arts & crafts,...