Black Business: Kitsch Noir

Kitsch Noir is an award-winning, family-friendly, Black greeting cards and stationery brand, that helps you to create an aesthetically pleasing and organized lifestyle. Our focus is to represent the love, joy, and humor within the Black British experience. The founder (Illustrator and podcast host) Cherelle, designs each card to uplift and celebrate the beauty of a more inclusive, and diverse society. Visit the website to shop, subscribe to the newsletter, and get 10% off your order.
