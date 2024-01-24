Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Koop New York

Published

The Koop New York

The Koop is a woman-owned candle company dedicated to providing the highest quality scented candles that add a touch of Subtle Luxury to your space. The candles are hand-poured with love in small batches using a coconut and soy wax blend that is non-toxic, eco-friendly, and sustainable. The Koop’s mission is to create candles that not only smell amazing but also look amazing. That’s why their focus is on a minimalist, modern design, with their signature elegant matte vessels. Visit the website to shop and join The Koop Club.

https://www.thekoopnewyork.com/ email: Hello@thekoopnewyork.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kitsch Noir Kitsch Noir

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Kitsch Noir

Kitsch Noir is an award-winning, family-friendly, Black greeting cards and stationery brand, that helps you to create an aesthetically pleasing and organized lifestyle. Our...

6 hours ago
Culinary Concepts Culinary Concepts

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Culinary Concepts

By Chef Cassondra Armstrong Meet Chef Cassondra Armstrong a Chef Extraordinaire. Chef Cassondra is the published author of Good Food Good Meat Praise the...

2 days ago
CR8IVE Outlet CR8IVE Outlet

Spotlight Story

Black Business: CR8IVE Outlet

CR8IVE Outlet’s mission is to create safe spaces and programs to enable participants to explore and protect their mental wellness through arts & crafts,...

3 days ago
_“It’s Butter Baby!” _“It’s Butter Baby!”

Spotlight Story

Black Business: “It’s Butter Baby!”

The Mother of all Butters. “It’s Butter Baby!” is an all-NATURAL Earthen Skin Care Company that was created to help heal eczema. Eczema is...

4 days ago
Advertisement