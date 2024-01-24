Black Business: The Koop New York

The Koop is a woman-owned candle company dedicated to providing the highest quality scented candles that add a touch of Subtle Luxury to your space. The candles are hand-poured with love in small batches using a coconut and soy wax blend that is non-toxic, eco-friendly, and sustainable. The Koop’s mission is to create candles that not only smell amazing but also look amazing. That’s why their focus is on a minimalist, modern design, with their signature elegant matte vessels. Visit the website to shop and join The Koop Club.

https://www.thekoopnewyork.com/ email: Hello@thekoopnewyork.com