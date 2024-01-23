Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Culinary Concepts

Published

1-23-24

By Chef Cassondra Armstrong

Meet Chef Cassondra Armstrong a Chef Extraordinaire. Chef Cassondra is the published author of Good Food Good Meat Praise the Lord, Let’s Eat, and 21 Days …A NewYou. Chef Armstrong’s daily mission is encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle through her Good 2go™ Personal Chef family meals delivered to your door. There is so much more to Chef Armstrong visit the website to shop and learn.

https://www.chefcassondra.com/ 
email: chefcga@chefcassondra.com 972-904-3600

