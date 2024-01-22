Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: CR8IVE Outlet

Published

CR8IVE Outlet

CR8IVE Outlet’s mission is to create safe spaces and programs to enable participants to explore and protect their mental wellness through arts & crafts, and collaboration. Their vision is to promote a holistic approach to mental health and well-being where art, in all forms, is recognized as a powerful and accessible tool for healing and self-discovery. The founder Sonya Swanson believes that Art is Therapy. Visit the website to discover the programs that are offered.

https://www.cr8iveoutlet.org/ email: director@cr8iveoutlet.org

Written By

Texas Metro News

