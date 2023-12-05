Brunchin’ With the Best Nanette Lee is Back On the Air

Nanette Lee speaks to guests at celebratory brunch at DJs Steakhouse in Addison Nanette Lee and Linda Ngo at celebratory brunch at DJs Steakhouse Nanette Lee and Linda Ngo at celebratory brunch at DJs Steakhouse –

Many filled DJ’s Steakhouse in Addison, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2023 to brunch with an iconic Dallas-based comic who gained increased notoriety on the airwaves as part of Skip Murphy & Co. from the late 90s to 2000s. Nanette Lee has continued to press ahead with comedy shows, culinary events and more.

Lesia Ramsey, Teresa Nelson and Belinda Ramsey Cavett at celebratory brunch for The Nanette Lee show Eva D. Coleman poses with Nanette Lee during celebratory brunch at DJs Steakhouse Eva D. Coleman poses with Nanette Lee during celebratory brunch at DJs Steakhouse Catfish and Grits brunch menu item at DJs Steakhouse in Addison

The celebratory brunch was in honor of Lee’s new Saturday afternoon show on Majic 94.5 that bears her name. The Nanette Lee Show can be heard on Saturdays from Noon – 2 p.m. Jamie “Jazze Radio-Chica” Maxie is a part of the dynamic trio that also includes Tiffany Cheatham, who goes by Tiffany Ché.

The debut show on Saturday, Dec. 3 was nostalgic, featuring periodic on-air guests including Skip Murphy and comedian George Wallace. There was lots of laughter and in-studio fun evidenced by the live feeds on social media.

