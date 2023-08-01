Connect with us

Ice Cold Fashion for the Ladies

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity excursion curated by celebrity stylist draws large crowd

Published

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor

With each day during Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity’s 97th General Convention in Dallas, Texas being above 100 degrees, they managed to provide a cool experience for registered guests. The official ladies activities schedule included an event called “The Experience” in which attendees had lunch while models walked the runway during a fashion show at Neiman Marcus in NorthPark Center.

Model on runway in white gown

Six charter bus loads of women pulled up to the mall and ventured to the third floor for the sold-out, 350 capacity event curated by celebrity stylist Dr. Keith Harley who partnered with Neiman Marcus and Estee Lauder for an afternoon of high fashion. Harley and representatives from both Neiman Marcus and Estee Lauder greeted the crowd. There were oohs and ahhs as models appeared in clothing from leading and up and coming designers. A QR code on the table allowed participants to scan, purchase and ship favorite styles that caught their eye to desired locations.

Harley hinted at a surprise early on, and it did not disappoint as the crowd screamed in delight at the appearance of twins Rod and Ron Fuller of Ebony Fashion Fair Fashion Show fame on the runway.

Attendees dined on a fresh salad with chicken and lemon tart dessert. The main flavor was the variety of versatile looks for the fall.

“The intent was to have an experience and that’s what we did,” Harley said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters pose for group photo during The Experience
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters pose for group photo during The Experience

Advertisement