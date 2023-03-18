The Bella DuPlexis Coming Right at You with Albooby Show is a YouTube show in its third season. The show hosts are based out of Dallas, Texas, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa, and feature guests worldwide. Bella DuPlexis is an American, and Albooby is of Congolese descent, residing in South Africa, and is also a HIP-HOP artist with various titles released in the USA and other countries.

The CLEVELAND BROWNS’ MARTIN Emerson, the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will be on the Bella DuPlexis Coming Right at You with Albooby Show on March 18, 2023, LIVE at 8 pm CST.

The Bella DuPlexis with Albooby Show is kicking off its fourth season with Emerson. Although the show is airing its third season beginning in early May, Emerson's episode will air now but will air again in season four. The hosts are eager to go live with Emersons' show, hoping to increase viewership for season three and future seasons.