Crockett Votes to Expel George Santos

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) released the following statement on her vote to expel Congressman George Santos (NY-03).

“The damning findings by the House Ethics Committee against George Santos are illustrative of why there is an erosion of trust in government and are reflective of the values of the modern-day Republican Party. His presence within the House Republican Caucus is a natural consequence of the anti-accountability policies Republicans have promoted by systematically attacking campaign finance law and shamelessly promoting big money in politics. George Santos is a symptom of much larger disease festering within his party, and until Congress reforms and properly funds federal oversight agencies like the Federal Elections Commission, we can be sure he will not be the last to scam and lie his way into the halls of Congress.

“I voted to expel Congressman Santos today because his conduct is far below the standard necessary to serve within this body. He has betrayed the trust of his constituents, and as evidenced by his many lies, poses a clear danger to national security and peace abroad. But let me be clear: if the Republican Party does not change course from promoting policies of voter suppression and dark money in politics, the next George Santos will only be one election away.”

