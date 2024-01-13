Connect with us

EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON

Congresswoman Crockett Honors Late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson on the House Floor

WASHINGTON – Today, January 11, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) led her fellow members in a moment of silence honoring the life and legacy of Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Following this moment of silence, Rep. Crockett hosted a special order hour for members to share remarks honoring the late Congresswoman; these remarks can be viewed live or on playback at live.house.gov.

