Are Tattoos Safe For People With Psoriasis?

Woman applying body mosture in the bathroom at home

Psoriasis patients can get tattoos. Considerations include location and greater risk of problems. Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disorder that develops in thick, scaly areas. Most people acquire tattoos without considering their health. This may not apply to psoriasis.

Location

Getting a tattoo with psoriasis starts with where to get it. Approximately 80-90% of psoriasis patients have plaque psoriasis. This usually affects the knees, scalp, elbows, and back.

Plaques and lesions can appear anywhere on the body. This makes it hard to pick a tattoo site because psoriasis-affected areas are not suggested.

You may still face issues if you get a tattoo on an unaffected body region. Examples include infections, allergic responses, and the Koebner phenomenon.

Infection

The American Academy of Dermatology Association reports that 1 in 10 tattoo recipients develop complications. Tattooing includes repetitive needle punctures to leave ink. This procedure can cause bleeding and introduce germs or chemicals that cause infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2022 research indicated that individuals with psoriasis who are already receiving treatment had a greater risk of infection after having a tattoo. Immunosuppressive medicines may impair your immune system and make it harder to combat foreign invaders. Oral retinoids can also dry and thin your skin, slowing healing and increasing infection risk.

Cross-contamination, inadequately cleaned equipment, and tattoo ink can all cause infections. Below is a list of possible infections:

Bacterial Viral • Staphylococcus

• Streptococcus

• Pseudomonas

• Clostridium

• tetanus

• commensal mycobacteria

• tuberculosis

• leprosy • hepatitis B

• hepatitis C

• human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

• herpes

• warts

• molluscum

• condylomata

The FDA has warned about recalled tattoo inks containing pathogenic germs. Discuss inks with the tattoo artist before obtaining one.

Allergic Reaction

According to a 2019 study, some pigments in red tattoo inks may induce allergic responses. Purple, violet, green, blue, and yellow tattoo inks may also do this, but black inks are less so.

Nonallergic and immune-mediated skin responses are conceivable. Among a 2013 Danish study, researchers observed sun-related skin changes in tattooed sunbathers, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

swelling

itching

stinging

pain

redness

Koebner Phenomenon

Getting a tattoo with psoriasis is often risky because of the Koebner phenomenon. Psoriasis-like lesions emerge in previously unaffected skin following skin trauma, such as a tattoo.

You may get a tattoo there because you’ve never had psoriasis on your forearm. After 10-20 days, you may develop new lesions in the tattoo lines or elsewhere on your body.

Approximately 11–75% of psoriasis patients suffer the Koebner phenomenon. It may take 20 years to develop.

Approximately 28% of psoriasis patients reported flare-ups in the weeks after their tattoo, according to a 2017 research.

Possibility Of Refusal

Certain artists may not tattoo you if you have psoriasis or a flare-up. They may also require a doctor’s permission or a return visit when your symptoms improve. Make sure your state allows tattoos for psoriasis patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoo artists are prohibited from working on lesions on the skin in Oregon and South Carolina. Psoriasis plaques, lesions, rashes, sunburns, and pimples are examples.

Preventing Complications

Safety precautions before a tattoo may avoid problems. Visit a tattoo studio and talk to artists before scheduling. This helps ensure the studio is clean and sterilized properly, such as using:

an autoclave machine

inks one time from individual cups, not from a multi-use bottle

gloves to tattoo people

inks with no recalls on them

Ask whether the artists have tattooed psoriasis patients. If you’re unsure or uncomfortable getting a tattoo, don’t rush. Take your time choosing an artist and studio.

Taking Care Of Your Tattoo

The tattoo artist will provide you with aftercare instructions. These must be followed to avoid issues. Consult a doctor if you have these symptoms. This may indicate an infection that might worsen:

discoloration

inflammation

pain

new lesions

fever and chills

FAQs

Do Tattoos Make Psoriasis Worse?

Psoriasis may cause new skin lesions in unaffected regions. This is Koebner’s phenomenon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can A Tattoo Trigger An Autoimmune Disease?

Psoriasis patients, especially those receiving treatment, are more likely to get infections following tattoos. Some therapies may lower your immune system, making infections harder to fight.

Getting a tattoo may be difficult with psoriasis. However, many psoriasis patients obtain tattoos. Discuss your alternatives with a doctor. They can evaluate your psoriasis symptoms and recommend a tattoo shop and treatment plan.