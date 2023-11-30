MY TRUTH: Dear…

Plenty of hard heads and soft behinds:

The first cases of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States were reported in 1981. While health officials would love to end AIDS by 2030, it doesn’t seem likely considering we have so many hard heads.

Many of those hard heads led to about 1.3 million new HIV/AIDS infections in 2022, according to KFF, the independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Now while we are aware there are several ways to get infected; there are also pre-cautions that clearly some are not paying any attention to, for example having unprotected sex.

Initially presented as a “gay, white male disease), statistics show that most infections are transmitted heterosexually; women and girls represent more than half (53%) of all people living with HIV world- wide, and is the leading cause of death among women of reproductive age; and, young people, ages 15-24, account for more than a quarter (27%) of new HIV infections.

I first heard about HIV/AIDS when the beautiful, intelligent Rae Lewis-Thornton’s face graced the cover of Essence Magazine as she told her story about being diagnosed. Then I interviewed a young man in Dallas who told of his diagnosis and sub-sequent isolation from the church, his family, and any one he loved.

Of course, many sat with eyes glued to the television screen as it was announced that NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson had also fallen prey to the HIV virus that is transmitted through certain body flu- ids and weakens the immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection, specifically CD4 cells (often called T cells). HIV can lead to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) and there have been 3.9-51.3 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Some ways to prevent the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), include “abstinence (not having sex), never sharing needles, and using condoms the right way every time you have sex.”

Clearly, unfortunately, no matter how many interviews Lewis-Thornton consented to, or how many headlines announcing more and more cases and deaths; the number of cases continued to increase.

Sadly, there were people cheering a positive pregnancy test; which indicated people were not heeding warnings.

So, fast forward to 2020.

COVID 19 rears its ugly head. Just like with HIV/AIDS, we were told to follow certain protocols:

wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

cover your cough and sneeze, dispose of tissues and wash your hands immediately after.

regularly clean and disinfect surfaces you use often, such as benchtops and door handles.

avoid touching your face.

wear a mask (heavily debated)

isolate, stay at home, avoid crowds

if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Interestingly, the wearing of masks met with quite a bit of resistance, just as wearing condoms did and still does; and, just like the various vaccines that some still claim are part of a conspiracy.

After all, this country does have a history and Black people do have more than enough reasons to question; especially when the president of the country makes wild claims, like drinking bleach as a solution.

Which brings me to my truth.

You’re always going to have those rebels. They say “no” to condoms or masks or vaccines, but have no problem with the abundance of children without parents and trapped in an over-strapped system or the many who died because they contracted the virus from someone who didn’t take precautions.

That’s why, as we “celebrate” World AIDS Day, we have to work with those organizations that work year-round to eradicate and support those who are living with HIV/AIDS.

World AIDS Day isn’t a party day. Every day is a day to do something to eradicate the many ills impacting society and eroding the quality of life for others.

There are always going to be those who don’t listen, and don’t follow directives/orders. That does not stop those with sense from doing good. We need you all, because we realize that a hard head can make a dead behind!

