10 Signs it’s Time to See a Doctor About Your Rash

Midsection View Of A Man Sitting On Sofa Suffering From Itching

Though it can be hard for you to tell, there are many different types of rashes. Most of them are harmless and can be treated at home with over-the-counter medication or homemade cures. However, sometimes your skin rash is serious and needs to be treated by a doctor so it’s important to know what to watch out for.

10 Signs That Your Rash Is Serious

1. It’s All Over

In many cases, harmless rashes are localized. If your rash covers most or all of your body, it could be cause for concern. This kind of rash might be caused by a drug interaction or a serious allergic reaction. Lyme Disease can also have a similar effect. If you’re immunocompromised, you’re more likely to get a full-body rash than others.

2. It’s Not Getting Better

Harmless rashes typically show signs of getting better within 48 hours, especially if you’re treating them. Rashes that remain the same or get worse usually need medical intervention.

3. It Hurts

It’s never a good thing to feel pain with a rash. Pain can mean that you’re dealing with a viral infection or an illness like shingles. It’s best to have it checked out quickly to prevent the problem from getting worse.

4. It Starts Suddenly And Spreads

Insect bites or exposure to an irritant can result in a sudden rash. However, if your rash develops quickly and immediately starts to spread, you could be dealing with a severe allergic reaction. Since this is unlikely to resolve on its own, you need to see a doctor.

5. It Starts To Blister

If a rash is harmless, it usually maintains its form. Any signs of blistering or sores could indicate that you have a viral infection or a bad reaction to medication that you’ve taken. These kinds of rashes will only get worse if left untreated and a few of them may prove fatal.

6. It Gets Infected

Several factors can lead to a rash being infected. Constantly scratching the rash can lead to broken skin that is easily infected. Additionally, those with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis may be more susceptible because of a weakened barrier. Signs of an infected rash include pain, crusting, and seeping yellow or green fluid.

7. It Starts To Swell

When you have a simple allergic reaction like hives, you may see some swelling. However, if your rash continues to swell while there is swelling elsewhere like your face and tongue, this is a significant reaction that needs a doctor’s help.

8. It Gives You A Fever

Sometimes, a rash isn’t the cause of an infection but the result of one. Even if your rash looks normal, having a fever is a sure sign that you need to see a doctor.

9. It Looks Circular

Generally, rashes are round. If your rash is circular or coin-shaped, you could be dealing with a specific type of eczema or ringworm. Rashes that have a bullseye in the middle indicate a tick bite, which can lead to Lyme disease. All of these conditions need to be dealt with by a doctor.

10. It Comes With Shortness Of Breath

A sudden rash that’s accompanied by shortness of breath or wheezing is a sign of anaphylactic shock. This is a severe allergic reaction that can be fatal if left untreated.

How To Soothe A Rash At Home

If your rash isn’t serious, there are several ways to soothe the itch and encourage it to heal. It’s important to keep the skin clean with mild cleaning agents. Over-the-counter creams will be helpful for soothing the itchiness so you don’t break the skin. Natural treatments like aloe vera, cold compresses, oatmeal, coconut oil, and apple cider vinegar can also be helpful for managing the itch.

Many rashes are harmless and are easily taken care of. If you notice additional symptoms, though, you need to see a doctor immediately. The causes of a bad rash can range from a skin condition to a life-threatening allergic reaction, so you don’t want to wait.