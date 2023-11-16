Verna Lee Sharp Smedley (July 31, 1929 – October 30, 2023)

Verna Lee Sharp Smedley

On Monday, October 30, 2023, Verna Lee Sharp Smedley departed this life and went to eternal rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Verna was born July 31, 1929, to Lee Sharp and Mary Wilson Sharp in Brownwood, Texas. She was the oldest of four siblings and accepted Christ in her life at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Brownwood, Texas.

In October 2020, Verna became a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church in Zwolle, Louisiana under the leadership of Pastor Merlyn Hill. She was educated in Brownwood Public School System.

In May 1952, Verna and Guy Smedley were united in Holy Matrimony and had a total of four children. In addition to being a great wife and mother, Verna was also a member of the Superior Ladies Social and Charity Club for many years.

Verna enjoyed traveling, fishing and shopping, baking, spending time with her family and creating art and ceramics.

Verna was preceded in death by her loving husband of over sixty years, Guy Smedley; parents, Lee Sharp and Mary Wilson Sharp; daughter, Rhonda Young; granddaughter, Angela Coleman; brothers, George and Lloyd Sharp and sister, Mary Alice McNary.

She is survived by her sons: Frank Coleman and Gerald Smedley both of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Lynette (Merlyn) Hill of Zwolle, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and many other close friends and family who will miss her dearly.

Verna will be remembered for her love and devotion to her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.