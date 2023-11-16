Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Verna Lee Sharp Smedley (July 31, 1929 – October 30, 2023)

Published

Verna Lee Sharp Smedley
Verna Lee Sharp Smedley

On Monday, October 30, 2023, Verna Lee Sharp Smedley departed this life and went to eternal rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Verna was born July 31, 1929, to Lee Sharp and Mary Wilson Sharp in Brownwood, Texas. She was the oldest of four siblings and accepted Christ in her life at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Brownwood, Texas.

In October 2020, Verna became a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church in Zwolle, Louisiana under the leadership of Pastor Merlyn Hill. She was educated in Brownwood Public School System.

In May 1952, Verna and Guy Smedley were united in Holy Matrimony and had a total of four children. In addition to being a great wife and mother, Verna was also a member of the Superior Ladies Social and Charity Club for many years.

Verna enjoyed traveling, fishing and shopping, baking, spending time with her family and creating art and ceramics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verna was preceded in death by her loving husband of over sixty years, Guy Smedley; parents, Lee Sharp and Mary Wilson Sharp; daughter, Rhonda Young; granddaughter, Angela Coleman; brothers, George and Lloyd Sharp and sister, Mary Alice McNary.

She is survived by her sons: Frank Coleman and Gerald Smedley both of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Lynette (Merlyn) Hill of Zwolle, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and many other close friends and family who will miss her dearly.

Verna will be remembered for her love and devotion to her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Bernice J. Washington Bernice J. Washington

Obits

Bernice J. Washington

November 16, 1949 – November 11, 2023 BERNICE J. WASHINGTON was the stone that when dropped in water created a vast expanse of ripples,...

1 day ago
LeEtta Constance Houston LeEtta Constance Houston

Obits

LeEtta Constance Houston (August 4, 1960 – October 29, 2023)

On August 4, 1960, I was born to AD and Eugenia Watson Houston. My number was eighth of eight for my Houston family and...

3 days ago
Roscoe Harris III Roscoe Harris III

Obits

Roscoe Harris III (November 24, 1969 – October 25, 2023)

Roscoe Harris, III was born November 24, 1969, to Roscoe Harris, Jr and Merlene Harris.  He transitioned from his earthly life on October 25,...

4 days ago
Loretta Wright Loretta Wright

Obits

Loretta Wright (September 7, 1962 – October 31, 2023)

Loretta Wright-Dennison, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at Vibra Specialty Hospital in Desoto, Tx. Loretta was born September 7, 1962, in Terrell, Tex.,...

5 days ago
Advertisement