Mr. Stanley Leamon Mabry (January 26, 1938 – September 25, 2023)

Mr. Stanley Leamon Mabry

Stanley Leamon Mabry was born January 26, 1938, into a loving family in Guys, Tennessee to Claud and Mary Everlina Mabry on April 26, 1938. Stanley was the eighth child of ten siblings. His parents were well known throughout McNary County. They taught their children the importance of loving and respecting others and instilled within them the value of hard work. Stanley was baptized at St. Rest Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and attended service there until he entered the military in 1956.

As a young boy, Stanley liked to ride in the wagon with his father who he often accompanied for work in the community. His childhood interests included baseball, fishing, hunting, and his family notes he always liked to talk. The Mabry family had a pet dog named “Old Boy” who often accompanied them on adventures in the neighborhood. Stanley was a good student who enjoyed school but left early to join the Army. He obtained his GED and completed some college level courses later in life.

Stanley served in the Army for several years and was honorably discharged after his service was completed. After his military service, Stanley moved to Kansas City, MO where he met his wife and the love of his life for 54 years Marion Doretha Seals. They were united in marriage in 1966.

After marrying, Stanley and Marion relocated to Jamestown, New York where they began raising their family which included Jerry, Neville Wayne, and Rhonda. Later, two children were born to their union, Leamon, and Ramona. While in New York, Stanley worked for the local state government construction company performing various jobs constructing roads and buildings.

After living in Jamestown for over a decade, the family relocated to Texas where they continued to grow together in faith and love even through tough times. Stanley began working at St. Paul Hospital where he was employed for 26 years. He retired in 2003 after years of dedicated service to provide care for his grandchildren and family. Always a dedicated family man, Stanley’s happiest days were spent taking care of his grandchildren and working around the house.

Stanley was a long-time member of the Saintsville Church of God in Christ in Dallas where the late Bishop J. Neaul Haynes was the pastor during his membership. He attended faithfully with his family until his health made it difficult to continue regular attendance. He made many friends there and engaged in supporting the work of the church in whatever way he could help.

Stanley was a dedicated family man and a man of faith who by his own words devoted his life to the care and raising of his children and grandchildren. He was known to be a man of wisdom who was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever he was needed. Stanley was beloved by both his immediate and extended family.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents Claud and Mary Everlina Mabry; his beloved wife Marion; his siblings Floyd, Roy, Clydie, and Colee Shelton; and his son Jerry. He leaves behind to cherish his memory four children Neville Wayne, Rhonda (Keith), Leamon (Felicia) and Ramona (Alonzo); grandchildren Shondra, Barrato, Clinton, Emmanuel, Lynnea, Alecia (Jay), Deandre, Floyd, Alicia, Gabrielle, Kendra, and Kayla; sixteen great-grandchildren; five sisters Mildred, Maxine, Dorothy, Pearlie, Faye (Joe) and two brothers Elsworth and Terry. Stanley leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends to cherish his memory.