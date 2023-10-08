Connect with us

Bowie State offers Morgan State students homecoming football tickets

Published

Bowie State helmet

BY HBCU SPORTS

Saying it stands in solidarity with their fellow Maryland HBCU, Bowie State offered free tickets to Morgan State students for its homecoming game versus Virginia State.

“We stand in solidarity and welcome Morgan State University to enjoy the celebrations of homecoming at Bowie State University,” according to a statement by Bowie State. “Together, we are HBCU strong. We’re offering a free game ticket to Morgan State students.”

Earlier this week, Morgan State canceled its homecoming game against Stony Brook amid a campus shooting that left five injured.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made in the shooting that also led to the postponement of all other Morgan State homecoming events.

Texas Metro News

