Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Morgan State outduels ranked Richmond in season opening win

Published

damon wilson
Photo: Morgan State Athletics

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

In their second season under head coach Damon Wilson, the Morgan State Bears went on the road and pulled off a 17-10 win over No. 17 Richmond.

With 2:12 remaining in the game, punting the ball away to Richmond holding a seven-point lead, the Spiders muffed the punt with Morgan State recovering in Spiders’ territory.

On the ensuing first down play, Morgan State made the mistake of running out of bounds on a QB keeper when trying to run the clock out.

However, to the Bears’ benefit, Richmond was called for a personal foul, spotting them 15 yards and giving them another first round, sealing the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richmond has been a thorn in HBCU’s side for many years, holding an 8-0 record against HBCU opponents since 2014. This includes a 46-24 win over Morgan State in the 2014 FCS Playoffs.

The Morgan State defense led the way, forcing three Richmond turnovers and recording five sacks.

The Bears’ defensive unit stars were their linebacker trio Erick Hunter, Lawrence Richardson, and Elijah Williams.

They combined for 31 total tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks (all by Hunter), 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norfolk State running back transfer J.J. Davis performed well in his Morgan State debut, with 73 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Jabriel Johnson added 44 rushing yards on nine attempts and a touchdown.

Morgan State will be back in action next Saturday when they face Akron.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

Former CIAA athlete Danielle Williams wins second gold at Track & Field World Championships

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN As the Track & Field World Championships draws to a close with just three days of competition left, a decorated former CIAA...

August 27, 2023

News

Together We Ball Aims to Strengthen Public Safety

SunDay FunDay will Award Thousands in Grants and Scholarships During Game Sunday, August 27 at SMU Moody Coliseum WHO: Project Unity Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt...

August 27, 2023
NCCU-MORGAN NCCU-MORGAN

News

Here is how many MEAC football games you will be able to watch on ESPN platforms in 2023

BY HBCU SPORTS NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced today its football schedule for the 2023 season across ESPN platforms....

August 26, 2023
Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

What’s next for Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson, track and field world champion?

Richardson has more events this week in Budapest after winning the women’s 100m.

August 24, 2023
Advertisement