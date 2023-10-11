Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Virginia State rolls by Bowie State to remain perfect

Virginia State earned some payback by dominating Bowie State at its homecoming to remain perfect.

Published

Virginia State rolls

By HBCU Gameday Newswire

Bowie, Md.- The Virginia State University football team traveled to Bowie State to look for revenge for last season’s 41-14 loss. Behing Kimo Clarkes’ four touchdown’s the Trojans remained undefeated with a final score of 44-16. 

Following the open kickoff Bowie State returned it a touchdown. BSU would then attempt a two-point conversion and Jakari Joyce would pick it off and return it all the way for VSU to get on the board.  Then another special team’s touchdown for Bowie would put them back on top before VSU answered with a Kyle Miller field goal. 

Following a BSU touchdown, Virginia State would take over on their own 25-yard line. It would only take one play for  Clarke to run 75 yards for a touchdown. That would end the scoring for the first quarter. 

Then on Virginia State’s second drive in the second quarter Clarke went for another long touchdown as on the third and final play of the drive he went on a 65-yard touchdown run. That made the score 23-13. Bowie would tack on a field goal just before halftime. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Virginia State University, Jordan Davis

Going into the third quarter Bowie State had not given up any points, that changed when late in the quarter Clarke scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 30-14. Jordan Davis who started at quarterback for the Trojans decided he wanted to get in on the scoring as he delivered the dagger in the fourth quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tayshau Porter. Clarke would score his final touchdown with just a minute and 24 second remaining to cap off a drive where he had 55 yard rushing. 

On the defensive side of the ball Cameron Davis ended with seven total tackles, five tackles for loss and three and a half sacks as he was in the backfield all game long.  

With the win VSU moves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Bowie State drops to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. With the win Virginia State is now in control of the northern division of the CIAA as the only undefeated team remaining. 

Virginia State returns home for a three-game home stand starting with homecoming against the newcomer to the CIAA Bluefield State with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m. 

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Family Family

News

Top 5 reasons fall/autumn is the best season

By Aswad Walker The answer to the question “Which of the four seasons is the best,” is really not even up for debate. No...

1 day ago
Bowie State helmet Bowie State helmet

News

Bowie State offers Morgan State students homecoming football tickets

BY HBCU SPORTS Saying it stands in solidarity with their fellow Maryland HBCU, Bowie State offered free tickets to Morgan State students for its homecoming...

3 days ago
Kendall Norman Kendall Norman

News

Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll– Week 5

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN Here is the ranking of the top Division II football teams coming off Week 5 of the HBCU football season. Rank Team...

4 days ago
JSU JSU

News

Jackson State predicted to win 2023-24 SWAC basketball title

BY HBCU SPORTS BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The SWAC announced its 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish and Preseason All-SWAC teams and individual award winners...

6 days ago
Advertisement