Virginia State rolls by Bowie State to remain perfect

By HBCU Gameday Newswire

Bowie, Md.- The Virginia State University football team traveled to Bowie State to look for revenge for last season’s 41-14 loss. Behing Kimo Clarke s’ four touchdown’s the Trojans remained undefeated with a final score of 44-16.

Following the open kickoff Bowie State returned it a touchdown. BSU would then attempt a two-point conversion and Jakari Joyce would pick it off and return it all the way for VSU to get on the board. Then another special team’s touchdown for Bowie would put them back on top before VSU answered with a Kyle Miller field goal.

Following a BSU touchdown, Virginia State would take over on their own 25-yard line. It would only take one play for Clarke to run 75 yards for a touchdown. That would end the scoring for the first quarter.

Then on Virginia State’s second drive in the second quarter Clarke went for another long touchdown as on the third and final play of the drive he went on a 65-yard touchdown run. That made the score 23-13. Bowie would tack on a field goal just before halftime.

Going into the third quarter Bowie State had not given up any points, that changed when late in the quarter Clarke scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 30-14. Jordan Davis who started at quarterback for the Trojans decided he wanted to get in on the scoring as he delivered the dagger in the fourth quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tayshau Porter. Clarke would score his final touchdown with just a minute and 24 second remaining to cap off a drive where he had 55 yard rushing.

On the defensive side of the ball Cameron Davis ended with seven total tackles, five tackles for loss and three and a half sacks as he was in the backfield all game long.

With the win VSU moves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Bowie State drops to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. With the win Virginia State is now in control of the northern division of the CIAA as the only undefeated team remaining.

Virginia State returns home for a three-game home stand starting with homecoming against the newcomer to the CIAA Bluefield State with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

