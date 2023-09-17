Connect with us

Dewitt Calhoun (February 22, 1937 – August 18, 2023)

Dewitt Calhoun

DeWitt Calhoun, Jr. was born on February 22, 1937 to DeWitt Calhoun, Sr. and Laura Beatrice Black in Palestine, TX. DeWitt relocated to Dallas, TX very early in his life.

DeWitt was self-employed possessed many job skills. He was a collector of cowboy hats and boots. He loved to get together and seeing people happy. DeWitt was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. DeWitt was a man of faith who believed in God and raised in the church.

DeWitt is preceded in death by his parents DeWitt, Sr. and Laura Beatrice Black and brother Da Lee Antone.  DeWitt leaves to cherish his memory with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends who were like family to him. A special friends Lorenzo Brewer Jr. and a adopted son John L. Strickland and Baby Mac.

