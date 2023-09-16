Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

John Garrett (August 25, 1936 – August 26, 2023)

Published

John Garrett
John Garrett

John Garrett Jr. was born in Harleton, Texas, August 25, 1936 to John B. and Mary Lee Garrett. He was a resident of Dallas for many years before moving to San Antonio, Texas.

He departed his life at the age of 86, on August 14, 2023. Three wives, his parents, siblings and grandson “Buddy” preceded him in death.

John leaves to cherish his memories five children: Barbara Nell Lawrence (Willie), John “Bug” Garrett III, Evelyn “Bodie” Hubbard (Michael), Pamela “Pam” Tilmorn (Dietrick) and Simona Gail Taylor; One brother Willie B. Garrett (89) and four sisters: Verbie Lee Lary (93), Margie Ree Washington (91), Ruthene McCuin (79) and Johnnie Faye Shackelford (67); (10) grandchildren; (19) great grandchildren; (8) great great grandchildren and also a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Fabian M Sewell Fabian M Sewell

Obits

Fabian M Sewell (September 9, 1992 – August 11, 2023)

Fabian Montel Sewell was born in Dallas, Tx on September 09, 1992. He was the second  child of Charles Marvin and Jacqueline Deborah Sewell. Both...

3 days ago

DMN Stories

Former DISD/Paul Quinn AD remembered

By Greg Riddle John E. Kincaide, the first Black athletic director in Dallas ISD history, died Tuesday, the school district announced. He was 90....

3 days ago
Kevin D. Hall Kevin D. Hall

Obits

Kevin D. Hall (January 22, 1970 – August 9, 2023)

Kevin Hall was born to Don Smith, Sr. and Doris Jones on January 22, 1970, in Fort Worth, TX where he attended Oscar D....

4 days ago
Ruth Henry Williams Ruth Henry Williams

Obits

Ruth Henry Williams (October 4, 1937 – August 18, 2023)

On October 4, 1937, in Jacksonville, TX, Mr. Ruel Henry and Ms. Sarah Nelson became the proud parents of a baby girl whom they...

5 days ago
Advertisement