Fabian M Sewell (September 9, 1992 – August 11, 2023)

Fabian Montel Sewell was born in Dallas, Tx on September 09, 1992. He was the second child of Charles Marvin and Jacqueline Deborah Sewell. Both maternal and paternal grandparents proceeded him in death.

His family lived in the Dallas County area his entire life, where he grew up and attended public schools. He was a member of the 2011 Graduating Class of Lancaster Elsie Robertson High School. Fabian’s education included schools such as Park Ridge Academy, DeSoto, Tx; Frank D. Moates Elementary, Glenn Heights, Tx; Focus Learning Academy, Dallas, Tx; Palmer Middle School, Palmer, Tx; and finishing at Lancaster High School, Lancaster, Tx. He furthered his education by attending classes in institutions such as Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus, Tyler Junior College, and most recently Art Institute of Dallas.

His early childhood days were spent at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, under the leadership of Reverend Marshall S. Hobbs. Fabian Montel accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at Bethel AME Church in February of 1996. He spent most of his summers from first through tenth grade attending Pine Cove Christian Camp in Tyler, Tx. Despite being born with club feet Fabian overcame and excelled in sports throughout his childhood and as an adult. He enjoyed playing soccer, football, and even jousting; willing to train others at nearby parks or facilities.

Fabian was a Jack of many trades. He enjoyed digital designs and arts. He kept many sketches and had an “eye” for beauty in all things. He spent many years as a building and project manager. He worked in construction and on renovations of commercial sites as well as residential areas. He enjoyed landscaping and being in the yard or taking care of animals such as Sun Dancer, a family horse. Fabian spent time in the automotive industry, working on cars with his brothers and uncle, working auctions, valeting cars, and turning his dream of opening a car/truck wash into reality with his car detail and power wash business. He was also a part-time caregiver helping his mother, father, and other family members out whenever he was needed.

Fabian loved to be around family and friends. He often took trips with close friends, travelled to visit family, or simply to vacation in order to “live life”. He was an uncle to 11 nieces and nephews: loving each one immensely.

Fabian Montel Sewell departed this life on August 11, 2023.

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness”

1 John 1:9

Fabian Montel is proceeded in death by his grandparents, John F. and Mary F. Williams and Artie Faye Sewell, aunts, Sheila Hendrix, Virginia Compton, 4 great aunts, 4 great Uncles, cousin/aunt Michelle Jackson Hatten.

He leaves on earth to cherish his memories: his parents Charles Marvin and Jacqueline Deborah Sewell of Lancaster, TX; two brothers Tremaine (Crystal) Humphrey Sr. (Dallas, TX) and Dante Sewell (Lancaster, TX); two sisters LaTonya Jasper (Dallas, TX) and Gabrielle (Eddie) Sewell, (Abu Dhabi, UAE); five nephews; Kris, Tremaine Jr., Jayren, Shane D., and Tristan, and six nieces; Makayla, Dasia, Katlyn, Londan, Paris, and Seyven, two aunts; Vicki Benson-Swift and Tangie Benson, three uncles; John F. Williams Jr., Marlon (Deborah) Benson , and Michael Benson; six cousins, La Keisha (Don) Pruitt, Le Darian Williams, John F. Williams III, Shantel and Brittaney Perkins, and Latijana Williams; Special Family; Jeffery Riddle, Karen Slater, Larry and Beth Keating, Dr. Dede Dorsey-Toney, and Brandon and Jamia Carr and a host of other loving relatives and friends that loved him dearly.

