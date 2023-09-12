Sarah Jakes Roberts Brings Her Texas-Sized Women’s Conference to the Lone Star State – Media Credentialing Now Open

ARLINGTON, —Picking up the mantle of ministry and empowerment to women passed on from her father T.D. Jakes. at last year’s conclusion of the long-running event Woman, Thou Art Loosed!, Sarah Jakes Roberts is bringing her fifth annual women’s conference, Woman Evolve, to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 14-16, 2023. Woman Evolve is shaping up to be an event of Texas-sized proportions with more than 30,000 tickets already sold.

While Woman, Thou Art Loosed! built a community of women up, Woman Evolve will pick up the torch and leverage innovation to catapult the community further to help women feel more connected in every aspect of their lives including in mind and body.

Ultimately, the movement and event will help women progress toward the lives they desire to live. Jakes Roberts is at the forefront of an intergenerational movement helping women from all socioeconomic backgrounds erase the limits put on women. Her goal for Woman Evolve is to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

“It’s not about what women can build on their own but going further together through Woman Evolve as opposed to doing this fast and alone,” said Jakes Roberts. “I believe the power of connection and community allow us to facilitate a chartering of new paths so that we can go forward deeper and together.”

Woman Evolve will cover topics including courage, loving your body, mental health, finances, a man’s perspective and ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Evolve will feature speakers including:

Sarah Jakes Roberts, founder of Woman Evolve

T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Group

Touré Roberts, founder of ONE | A Potter’s House Church

Serita Jakes, executive director of women’s and children’s affairs at The Potter’s House of Dallas

Brené Brown, scholar and research professor at University of Houston

Devon Franklin, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment

Sheryl Brady, pastor of The Potter’s House of North Dallas

Yvonne Oriji, actress, author and comedian

April Daniels, philanthropist of “The Girlfriends Corner”

Priah Ferguson, actress and founder of Bold Honey Creative Company

Linda Griffin, advisor of Church of God in Christ

Love McPherson, marriage and family counselor

Anthony O’Neal, host of “The Table” podcast

Dr. Anita Phillips, trauma therapist

Naomi Raine, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter

David Mann, singer, producer and comedian

Dr. Natalie Sampson, founder of Symmetry Physical Therapy & Wellness

More speakers are expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father’s mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender, and socio-economic boundaries.

She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.

ADVERTISEMENT