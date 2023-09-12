Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sarah Jakes Roberts Brings Her Texas-Sized Women’s Conference to the Lone Star State – Media Credentialing Now Open

Woman Evolve—featuring Brene Brown, Yvonne Orji – Take Over Globe Life Field in Arlington, September 14-16

Published

Sarah Jakes Roberts

ARLINGTON, —Picking up the mantle of ministry and empowerment to women passed on from her father T.D. Jakes. at last year’s conclusion of the long-running event Woman, Thou Art Loosed!, Sarah Jakes Roberts is bringing her fifth annual women’s conference, Woman Evolve, to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 14-16, 2023. Woman Evolve is shaping up to be an event of Texas-sized proportions with more than 30,000 tickets already sold. 

While Woman, Thou Art Loosed! built a community of women up, Woman Evolve will pick up the torch and leverage innovation to catapult the community further to help women feel more connected in every aspect of their lives including in mind and body.

Ultimately, the movement and event will help women progress toward the lives they desire to live. Jakes Roberts is at the forefront of an intergenerational movement helping women from all socioeconomic backgrounds erase the limits put on women. Her goal for Woman Evolve is to create a space for women to learn and grow together. 

“It’s not about what women can build on their own but going further together through Woman Evolve as opposed to doing this fast and alone,” said Jakes Roberts. “I believe the power of connection and community allow us to facilitate a chartering of new paths so that we can go forward deeper and together.” 

Woman Evolve will cover topics including courage, loving your body, mental health, finances, a man’s perspective and ministry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Evolve will feature speakers including: 

  • Sarah Jakes Roberts, founder of Woman Evolve
  • T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Group 
  • Touré Roberts, founder of ONE | A Potter’s House Church
  • Serita Jakes, executive director of women’s and children’s affairs at The Potter’s House of Dallas 
  • Brené Brown, scholar and research professor at University of Houston
  • Devon Franklin, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment
  • Sheryl Brady, pastor of The Potter’s House of North Dallas
  • Yvonne Oriji, actress, author and comedian 
  • April Daniels, philanthropist of “The Girlfriends Corner” 
  • Priah Ferguson, actress and founder of Bold Honey Creative Company
  • Linda Griffin, advisor of Church of God in Christ 
  • Love McPherson, marriage and family counselor 
  • Anthony O’Neal, host of “The Table” podcast 
  • Dr. Anita Phillips, trauma therapist 
  • Naomi Raine, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter
  • David Mann, singer, producer and comedian 
  • Dr. Natalie Sampson, founder of Symmetry Physical Therapy & Wellness

More speakers are expected to be named in the coming weeks. 

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father’s mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender, and socio-economic boundaries.

She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God. 

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial

Editorial

Empowerment 2.0 focuses on three DS: Defend Democracy, Demand Diversity, Defeat Poverty

By Marc H. Morial For more than 100 years, this organization has worked to bring our country together in coalition in the collective fight...

August 13, 2023
Dawn Richard Dawn Richard

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Dawn Richard Talks Afrofuturism, Empowerment, Hip Hop Caucus

Dr. Micha Green Dawn Richard has come a long way from being a MTV’s “Making the Band 3,” star and member of Danity Kane...

June 23, 2023

Health & Fitness

Transforming Struggles into Empowerment: The Journey of a Weight Loss Medicine Specialist

By Black Dotor Staff My medical journey has been anything but conventional, but it has been a transformative voyage that has molded me into...

June 23, 2023
Advertisement