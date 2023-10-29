Connect with us

Comerica Bank presents Women’s Business Symposium

The Girltalk was real!
The Girltalk was real!
Actress Marlee Matlin shared a strong message
Actress Marlee Matlin shared a strong message
Sharing experiences
Sharing experiences

It was a morning of empowerment, information, sharing and building relationships at the 5th Annual Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium.

The event featured two amazing speakers: Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and activist and Gaby Natale, a three-time Day-time Emmy Award winning journalist, author, and entrepreneur; both having testimonies that were inspiring and emotional.

Gaby
Gaby
Check presentation
Check presentation

A panel featuring successful local business leaders was moderated by NBC 5’s Laura Harris and Comerica Bank contributed $80,000 to Viola’s House, a local non-profit benefiting women and girls in the community, whose mission is to provide maternity housing and support services to mothers who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

