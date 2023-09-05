Everything To Know About The 52nd Annual Legislative Conference

By Black Information Network

Photo: Getty Images

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) has opened registration for the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference (ALC): “Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.”

This year’s conference will be held from September 20 – 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., with Delegate Stacey Plaskett and Senator Raphael Warnock serving as honorary co-chairs. The conference’s theme — “Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture — “underscores the pressing need to fortify our democracy, safeguard our fundamental freedoms, and celebrate the richness and vibrancy of our cultural heritage. It also serves as a call to action for individuals and communities to unite in the pursuit of a just and equitable society for all,” according to a press release.

“In these challenging times, it is essential that we come together to address the threats to our democracy and protect the hard-fought freedoms we cherish,” Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO, CBCF said in a statement. “The Annual Legislative Conference provides a platform to examine these issues comprehensively, foster dialogue, and identify actionable solutions.”

The 52nd Annual Legislative Conference will feature “informative sessions, interactive forums, and networking opportunities.” Attendees can also look forward to “thought-provoking discussions on policy, social justice, economic empowerment, healthcare, education, and more,” per a press release.

“As we confront the multifaceted challenges of our time, the Annual Legislative Conference empowers us to uplift and amplify the voices of marginalized communities. Together, we can build a future that honors the principles of justice, equality, and inclusion,” Representative Terri A. Sewell, Chair, CBCF Board of Directors, said in a statement.

The ALC is widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier policy forums on issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community. Each year, it brings together a diverse range of lawmakers, activists, scholars, and thought leaders to engage in critical discussions, explore innovative solutions, and chart a path forward for progress and equity.

To learn more about the conference, access the agenda, and register, please visit the CBCF website.

