FULL VIDEO: Congresswoman Crockett, Senator Cardin Introduce Democracy Restoration Act

Published

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 27, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) hosted a press conference announcing the introduction of the Democracy Restoration Act, historic legislation that would end the permanent denial of voting rights nationwide for individuals with criminal convictions who have been released from incarceration (irrespective of fines, fees, parole, probation, etc.). They were joined by original cosponsors Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8), Rep. Valerie Foushee (NC-04), and Rep. Troy Carter (LA-2), as well as Brittany Lovely, Coordinator for Washington Statewide Reentry Council.

Watch the full press conference below.

