Readers respond to column lamenting low voter turnout in Texas primaries

By Gromer Jeffers Jr.

Voters line up at a polling site to vote in the state's primary election at Allen Municipal Court, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Allen.

Last week I wrote a column about the poor voter turnout for the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries. Only 18 percent of registered Texas voters participated in elections highlighted by the presidential nominating contests featuring President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The lack of participation in primaries means a fraction of voters decide the nominees for the November general election. Since most Democratic and Republican candidates campaign in Texas districts drawn to be safe for one party or the other, winning the primary is tantamount to winning the general election.

Voting rights experts suggest that the paltry turnout is bad for Texas.

Voters line up at a polling site to vote in the state's primary election at Allen Municipal Court, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Allen, Texas.

But some readers had a different view, insisting that not participating in primaries was a choice, not apathy. Others said Texas makes it too hard to vote, while others lament a lack of information about elections and candidates.

Here’s a sampling from my mailbag with some additional analysis.

Jerry Frankel, Plano

In addition to the many reasons you excellently outline, young people aren’t taught in school or in home about the importance of government & voting, including the primaries. There are democracies where high percentages of the adult population vote. Many red states discourage voting.

Very sad.

In my opinion, the voting public needs, myself included, accurate, nonpartisan information about all candidates, with easy access.

Jeffers: In Chicago, my high school journalism teacher ran for alderman and required us to cover his race. Schools should be used to teach us about government and politics.

Unsigned

I think it was very low because I am a fiercely independent voter and I don’t like it when I can only vote Democrat or GOP.

Jeffers : I’ve made your point in earlier columns. Political parties are not in the Constitution. With help from our institutions, including the media, Democrats and Republicans have cornered the market on political parties. Their monopoly becomes troublesome when voters are so stuck on party labels that there are too few independent or discerning voters in general elections. There’s something to be said for a voter that wants to maintain an independent view.

Not Voting in Plano

I live five minutes from Plano library BUT DENTON county residents cannot vote there. I have to drive 15 minutes to a firehouse far far away.

Several years ago I called the Secretary of State in Austin to complain and got put on hold for 15 minutes. I HUNG up on voting that year. Why do they make it so HARD???

Jeffers: Many voting rights experts agree with you about the need to make voting easier.

David Kohl, Lakewood

More so this year than in the past, it was incredibly difficult to find objective information about candidates. The comparison tool by the DMN was on the fritz and there were fewer other sources. Getting mailer cards from candidates as the primary source of information simply doesn’t do the job.

Jeffers: I’ve heard similar complaints across Texas. It’s a problem and The Dallas Morning News is looking for ways to get more information about voting and candidates to our readers. Stay tuned.

Field organizer Ejai Wren and campaign manager Tristeza Ordex from Ground Game Texas collect signatures for a petition to decriminalize marijuana possession at Oak Lawn Branch Library on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Dallas.

Tim Muench, Frisco

Anybody who says Texas makes it hard to vote doesn’t really try very hard. I researched candidates in the DMN and online, walked into my local polling spot, cast my ballot and was on my way.

As long as you have proper ID, voting really couldn’t be any easier.

Jeffers: Many voters like you are satisfied with the system. In the Dallas-area the presidential ballot is smaller than the ballot for Texas midterms, when voters are asked to consider many more judicial races. Let me know what you thought about navigating the crowded 2022 ballot.

Adam Loewy via X

It’s not a problem.

Nonvoters can logically look at the situation and conclude it doesn’t matter if they vote or not.

They have agency and acting like they are making some big mistake is silly.

Jeffers: Some nonvoters are making a political statement by staying away from the polls. For others, it’s apathy or a feeling of being disconnected from the political system, which should be concerning.

Jeff Brown via X

It’s not apathy, it’s a forgone conclusion. We always knew it was going to be Trump vs. Biden. Also, screw your pay wall. I actually wanted to read the article.

Jeffers: Many Americans are not thrilled with the rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. In Texas, the down-ballot races, most notably the Republican primaries for the Texas House, drove voter turnout. In terms of impact on the daily lives of Texans, down-ballot races are more important than the more popular presidential contests. As for the pay wall, please support local journalism.

