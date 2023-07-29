Rowlett Undergoes Spraying After Mosquito Tests Positive for West Nile

By Jennifer Igbonoba

Southeast Rowlett ground spraying occurred after a mosquito in the area tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a release from city officials.

Last week, residents in the area were instructed to stay indoors and avoid contact with insecticides.

The affected area (zone two of the city) is the region south from one side of Lake Ray Hubbard to the other.

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the country and is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most people do not get symptoms, only 25 percent of those infected develop mild symptoms including fever, headache, body aches and joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the Center for Disease Control. However, individuals with certain medical conditions and those over 60, are more at risk to develop a severe illness that only affects one in 150 of those infected.

Chris Grisales, public information officer at the Dallas County Health & Human Services, said the department has seen an increase in positive tests for the virus in mosquitoes, which is an indicator the mosquitoes which carry the disease are breeding locally.

“The virus can be dangerous for many people,” Grisales said. “Mosquitoes can carry many diseases and that’s what we want to prevent.”

Grisales recommended people follow the four D’s to protect themselves from the virus: wear or use repellents with Deet ingredients, Dress in long and light-colored clothing when outside, Drain any standing water because the infected mosquitoes could lay eggs there, and limit time outside from Dusk until Dawn as mosquitoes are most active during that time.

According to the release the DCHHS is collaborating with the city of Rowlett to minimize the risk of infection and urges residents to inspect their own property for any container that may hold water for several days, including roof gutters, potted plants, birdbaths, and French drains.

The city is also providing residents with free mosquito dunks while supplies last if they present a current utility bill or ID at the Community Development Department located at 5702 Rowlett Rd., from Monday- Thursday 8a.m. – 6p.m.

