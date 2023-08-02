Time for Back to School Supplies

By Jennifer Igbonoba

As the calendar flipped past July, the anticipation of August brings the bill for school supplies. For many families, back-to-school shopping can be a financial burden. However, there are numerous places where you can find no-cost school supplies to help ease the strain on your wallet.

Here are some fantastic options to explore offered by several North Texas school districts:

Health Fair & Back to School Rally hosted by the Garland NAACP

When: Saturday, August 26 from 8 – 11a.m.

Where: Homer B Johnson Stadium, 1209 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX

ADVERTISEMENT

Garland ISD is partnering again with the NAACP Garland chapter to host their 20th-annual Health and Back-to-School Rally. The drive-thru event will have live entertainment and provide Garland families with free school supplies.

Proof of residency is required for students who reside in the Garland area but are not in the Garland school district. Register here by August 13.

Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair

When: Friday, August 4 from 8a.m. – 2p.m.

Where: Fair Park

The 27th-annual fair, hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, provides Dallas families with school supplies and other resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas ISD families must provide the student’s ID number to qualify for free school supplies, and students who live in the city but do not attend Dallas ISD schools must provide proof of residency and verify their household income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines for their household.

Cedar Hill ISD Back to School Rally

When: Saturday, August 5 from 9a.m. – 12p.m.

Where: Collegiate Academy & High School/Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center, 1515 W. Belt Line Rd., Cedar Hill, TX

Free school supplies and a limited amount of clear and mesh backpacks will be distributed to Cedar Hill ISD students. No registration is required.

The event will include family friendly activities and resources, including bounce houses, haircuts, vision screenings, food trucks, and much more!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Igbonoba is a sophomore at George Washington University where she is studying economics and journalism. She was a 2021 Fellow in the Scripps Howard Program at the University of North Texas and this is her second internship with I Messenger Media.